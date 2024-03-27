Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 0.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 678,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth approximately $11,349,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth approximately $9,918,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth approximately $3,652,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth approximately $3,397,000.

GAPR stock opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $33.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average is $32.20.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

