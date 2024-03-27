Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $205.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $210.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

