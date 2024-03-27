Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,722,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,606.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 622,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,337,000 after buying an additional 605,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,632,000 after purchasing an additional 540,942 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $135.21 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $87.82 and a 1 year high of $137.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

