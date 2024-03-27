Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September (BATS:FSEP)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September accounts for approximately 1.5% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Share Andrew L. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FSEP opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $306.82 million, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.59.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

