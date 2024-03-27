Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $585,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 74.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $777,111,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 38.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,916,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,015,677,000 after buying an additional 2,479,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $177.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.25 and a 200-day moving average of $140.19. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $284.59 billion, a PE ratio of 342.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

