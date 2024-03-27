Keystone Wealth Services LLC Lowers Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February comprises about 1.0% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.70% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFEB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 79.1% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at about $274,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS:FFEB opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.74. The company has a market capitalization of $438.56 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

