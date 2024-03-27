Keystone Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSEP. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 616.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 594,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,251,000 after purchasing an additional 511,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 211.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 430,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after buying an additional 291,811 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 370.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 219,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 172,699 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 73.1% during the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 374,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 158,363 shares during the period. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 318.9% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 165,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 125,675 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

BATS:PSEP opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

