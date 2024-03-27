Keystone Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 15,928 FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Separately, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at $50,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - September alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of GSEP opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.39.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.