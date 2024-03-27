Keystone Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $160.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.39. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $161.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

