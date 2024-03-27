Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 259 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,995,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,147,000 after buying an additional 969,819 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,132,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,285,000 after purchasing an additional 689,605 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,856,000 after purchasing an additional 557,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,460.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 532,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after purchasing an additional 498,456 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Down 0.3 %

RDVY opened at $55.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average is $49.43. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $55.97. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2238 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

