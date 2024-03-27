Keystone Wealth Services LLC Trims Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August accounts for about 1.2% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.58% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 392.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

PAUG stock opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.87.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

