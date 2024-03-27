Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

KRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

Shares of KRP stock opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $17.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average is $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $99.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 186.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $101,197.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 22,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $350,087.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 402,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,311,764.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 6,487 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $101,197.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,672 shares of company stock worth $1,571,185. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kimbell Royalty Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRP. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,435,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,676,000 after buying an additional 709,547 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 360,242 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,814,000 after purchasing an additional 343,753 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,200,000. Institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Featured Articles

