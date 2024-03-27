KM Capital Management Ltd. Acquires 25,439 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

KM Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,439 shares during the period. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. KM Capital Management Ltd. owned 6.93% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYNF. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $476,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 110,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 52,948 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

DYNF traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $44.23. 395,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,699. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The company has a market cap of $38.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average is $38.86.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

