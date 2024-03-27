KM Capital Management Ltd. Buys 2,909 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

KM Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,149,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,292,000 after buying an additional 1,322,547 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,180,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,846,000 after acquiring an additional 182,515 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,097,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,112,000 after purchasing an additional 407,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,534 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,776. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.