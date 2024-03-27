KM Capital Management Ltd. Invests $207,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

KM Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.52. The stock had a trading volume of 856,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,727. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.81. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.15 and a twelve month high of $93.84.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

