KM Capital Management Ltd. Invests $3.61 Million in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

KM Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 2.1% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.31. 1,365,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

