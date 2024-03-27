KM Capital Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

KM Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 84,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.54. 222,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,100. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.19. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

