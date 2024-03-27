KM Capital Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 15,688 Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

KM Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. KM Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,399,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,421 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 3,901.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 875,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,749,000 after buying an additional 853,760 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 81.7% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,666,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,352,000 after purchasing an additional 749,491 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,762,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,788,000.

Shares of DFGR stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.17. The company had a trading volume of 75,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,306. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.15. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $26.42.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

