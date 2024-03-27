KM Capital Management Ltd. Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

KM Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,438 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. KM Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,671,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 34,777 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTL stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.92. 5,463,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,341,680. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.24. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

