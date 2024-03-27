Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.45 and last traded at $27.44. 507,597 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,260,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KSS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Kohl’s Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.98.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.81%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,401,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 292.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,449,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,313 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,013,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,024 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

