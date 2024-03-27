Komodo (KMD) Hits Market Cap of $55.50 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000582 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $55.50 million and $5.27 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 27.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00068276 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00044575 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00020113 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,650,828 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

