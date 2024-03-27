Kooth (LON:KOO) Given New GBX 580 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 565 ($7.14) to GBX 580 ($7.33) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 115.13% from the stock’s current price.
Kooth Stock Performance
Shares of Kooth stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 269.60 ($3.41). 17,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 278.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 300.29. The firm has a market cap of £98.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,986.67 and a beta of 0.71. Kooth has a 1-year low of GBX 230 ($2.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 380 ($4.80).
Kooth Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kooth
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Kooth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kooth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.