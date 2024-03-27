Kooth (LON:KOO) Given New GBX 580 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 565 ($7.14) to GBX 580 ($7.33) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 115.13% from the stock’s current price.

Kooth Stock Performance

Shares of Kooth stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 269.60 ($3.41). 17,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 278.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 300.29. The firm has a market cap of £98.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,986.67 and a beta of 0.71. Kooth has a 1-year low of GBX 230 ($2.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 380 ($4.80).

Get Kooth alerts:

Kooth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help tools; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling and support services.

Receive News & Ratings for Kooth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kooth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.