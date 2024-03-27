Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) PT Raised to $90.00

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Korro Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KRRO

Korro Bio Stock Down 4.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Korro Bio stock traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,516. Korro Bio has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $89.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.62. The firm has a market cap of $61.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $2,784,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $4,352,000. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korro Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases. Korro Bio, Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Korro Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korro Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.