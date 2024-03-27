Kozak & Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,190.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 12,123 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 78.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 818,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,375,000 after purchasing an additional 359,872 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,658,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,773,000 after buying an additional 97,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,105,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,406,000 after buying an additional 927,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IGIB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,009. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average is $50.27. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.27 and a 12-month high of $52.25.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1764 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.