Kozak & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Kozak & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,577 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises approximately 0.2% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Workday by 47.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after buying an additional 872,288 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at $345,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 21.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 4,270.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after buying an additional 67,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 7.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 143,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,810,000 after buying an additional 9,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Workday stock traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $277.38. 1,039,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,130. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.25 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28.

Insider Activity at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.02, for a total transaction of $15,505,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,067,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,245,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.02, for a total transaction of $15,505,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,067,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,245,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at $145,354,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,484 shares of company stock valued at $111,121,141. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

