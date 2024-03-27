Kozak & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kozak & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.4% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in Chevron by 1.9% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.31. 6,676,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,809,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $288.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $172.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.73.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

