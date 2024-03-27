Kozak & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Kozak & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after buying an additional 93,546 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.18. 391,736 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.38 and its 200 day moving average is $92.62.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.