Kozak & Associates Inc. Has $134,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kozak & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its stake in Boeing by 21.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 1,335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $198,781,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.65.

Shares of BA traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.53. 8,959,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,572,038. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.13. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.96, a PEG ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

