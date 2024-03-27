Kozak & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Kozak & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $64.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,486. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $45.61 and a 52 week high of $65.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.61.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

