Kozak & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,884 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,697,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444,542 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,819,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427,187 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,257,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,717 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,793,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,804 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.67. 3,648,456 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.47.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

