Kozak & Associates Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.50. 5,949,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,287. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.98.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2921 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

