Kozak & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kozak & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,540 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.4% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 12,724 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $6.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $492.31. 3,103,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,126,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $453.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $504.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.