Kozak & Associates Inc. Sells 2,801 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Kozak & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after acquiring an additional 135,193 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 335,457 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 20,384 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,481.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,875,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,199,939. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.88.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.69.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

