KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

KP Tissue stock opened at C$8.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.22. KP Tissue has a 1 year low of C$8.20 and a 1 year high of C$10.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.44 million, a P/E ratio of -17.96, a P/E/G ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.35.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$482.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$498.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that KP Tissue will post 0.4680187 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KPT. CIBC lowered their price objective on KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on KP Tissue from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

