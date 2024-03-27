Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.78% from the company’s previous close.

DNUT has been the topic of several other reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Shares of DNUT traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.35. 18,075,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,625. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Krispy Kreme has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -69.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Krispy Kreme news, Director Michael J. Tattersfield sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $1,282,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,936,940 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,570.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 100.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

