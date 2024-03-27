L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,795,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,898,000 after acquiring an additional 104,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,145,000 after buying an additional 34,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,507,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,684,000 after buying an additional 47,691 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,959,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,171,000 after buying an additional 101,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,362 shares of company stock worth $1,772,560 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LHX traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $212.42. The stock had a trading volume of 258,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,764. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.63 and a 200 day moving average of $195.68. The stock has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $218.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 72.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

