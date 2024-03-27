Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) is Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for approximately 6.3% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $30,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH traded up $2.04 on Wednesday, hitting $215.56. 133,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,966. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $234.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $7,451,828.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,095,812.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $49,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,998.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $7,451,828.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,095,812.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,775 shares of company stock worth $8,823,080 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.