Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LH. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE:LH traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.65. 146,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,077. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $234.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on LH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Laboratory Co. of America

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $1,102,735.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,114.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $1,102,735.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,114.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,872.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,775 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,080 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.