Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $250.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.09% from the stock’s current price.

LH has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE LH opened at $213.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $234.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.99.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,872.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total value of $57,513.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,872.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $107,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,881.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,775 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,080. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $37,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

