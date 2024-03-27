LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 460.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,113 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 73,798 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $153,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,757,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,214. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $58.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1927 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

