LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 13,971 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 13,971 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,146,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,339,879,000 after buying an additional 175,765 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,392,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,954,000 after purchasing an additional 508,205 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,316,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.25. 3,585,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,220,527. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

