LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 307 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,287 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.0% in the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.11.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,975,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,305,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.73. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The firm has a market cap of $142.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

