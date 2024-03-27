LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 600 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Waters by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,239,000 after buying an additional 14,141 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Waters by 295.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,102,000 after buying an additional 95,577 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Waters by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 13,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 394.0% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of Waters stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.42. 98,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.22. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $363.80. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $331.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.54.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. Waters’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.50.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

