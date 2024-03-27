LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Takes Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Stock Up 1.3 %

AMT stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.64. 641,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.96. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $219.10. The company has a market cap of $91.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 213.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.55.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

