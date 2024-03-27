LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Takes Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,820 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Mercury Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Mercury Systems by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Mercury Systems by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Mercury Systems by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $41,664.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,092.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $41,664.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,092.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry R. Nearhos purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $95,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $95,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,133 shares of company stock valued at $398,311 and sold 3,510 shares valued at $103,685. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRCY traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $28.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,624. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.75. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $52.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $197.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.41 million. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRCY shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

