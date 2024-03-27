Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.300–0.240 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $255.0 million-$285.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.0 million. Lands’ End also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.100-0.380 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $292.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.97. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $10.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Lands’ End by 533.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 463,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Lands’ End by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lands’ End by 807.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 50.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. 37.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

