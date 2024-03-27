Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on Largo Resources from C$8.25 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Largo Resources

Largo Resources Stock Performance

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$0.81.

(Get Free Report)

Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.