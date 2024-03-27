Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Short Interest Update

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the February 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lasertec Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LSRCY stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,071. Lasertec has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $57.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average is $44.81.

About Lasertec

Lasertec Corporation engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of inspection and measurement equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers semiconductor related products, which includes mask related systems for extreme ultraviolet and deep ultraviolet solutions, and wafers inspection and review systems; and FPD photomask inspection systems.

