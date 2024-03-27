Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Declares $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.4 %

TSE LB opened at C$27.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.27. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$24.92 and a 12 month high of C$48.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$27.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.25.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.02). Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of C$258.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$257.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8429752 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LB. TD Securities downgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Laurentian Bank of Canada

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.