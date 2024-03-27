LCX (LCX) Trading Up 45.2% Over Last Week

LCX (LCX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. LCX has a market cap of $259.60 million and approximately $13.53 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LCX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LCX has traded 45.2% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000654 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About LCX
LCX was first traded on June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com.
Buying and Selling LCX
